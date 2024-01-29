PCMC issues notices to 718 units in Talawade for non-compliance with fire safety norms

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has issued notices to over 718 illegal commercial and industrial units in Talawade area for non-compliance with fire safety norms. On December 8, a major fire broke out at an illegal sparkling candle manufacturing unit located in Jyotiba Nagar at Talawade. In this incident six people died on the spot and eight others while undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Last year in August, a fire broke out at a hardware shop located on the ground floor of a commercial-cum-residential complex in Purnanagar, Chikhali, claiming four members of a family.

Following the incident PCMC launched a survey in October to identify commercial and industrial units in the civic limits operating sans permission and fire compliance.

A senior official requesting anonymity, said, the first phase of the survey is completed and over 43,930 commercial and industrial units in the twin city have been inspected.

“Most of the establishments are operating sans permission and fire compliance. Now we have started taking action and in the past four days notices have been issued to 2,423 commercial and industrial units across PCMC, including 718 units in Talwade,” the official said.

More than 3,000 illegal industrial units are employing over 1 lakh people running in the restricted red zone area of Talawade for the past 30 to 40 years in PCMC jurisdiction.

Manoj Lonkar, deputy commissioner of PCMC, said, based on the findings during the survey the action has been initiated. Both the commercial and industrial units were checked for 60 parameters of safety norms, fire compliance, building permission, and shop act licenses.

“The 2,423 establishments are fire-prone and were shortlisted. They deal with combustible material, highly inflammable and hazardous waste, chemicals and flammable liquids,” he said.

Lonkar, added, that the survey of the remaining 30,000 establishments will be conducted later once the action based on the first phase of the survey is completed.

“All these units have been asked to ensure strict compliance with fire safety regulations or face action. The action against the remaining units will continue in future,” he said.