PCMC launches online participatory budgeting initiative

In a bid to engage citizens in local development projects, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is launching an online participatory budgeting initiative wherein residents will be able to provide feedback on neighbourhood projects through digital platforms, empowering them to actively participate in the decision-making process for the allocation of public funds. Participatory budgeting is an annual city-wide campaign entailing extensive collaboration between the PCMC and the residents. This initiative will directly contribute to the city's annual budget, ensuring that the citizens' inputs are taken into consideration in financial planning.

PCMC municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh said, “The participatory budget which started in the year 2007 was organised via offline/email mode and required citizens to visit the respective zonal offices for form submission. From this year however, citizens’ inputs will be collected through a secure online link and QR code available on the Smart Sarathi app and PCMC website, making it convenient for citizens to easily offer feedback.”

“Inputs will include suggestions for improvements in various verticals such as roads, sewage, health, parks and playgrounds, and streetlights among other public amenities,” Singh said.

The process will be overseen by a dedicated participatory budgeting committee, comprising key municipal officials, including the municipal commissioner as the chairperson. Inputs collected in the current financial year will be considered for the budget of the upcoming financial year. For example, inputs for FY 2025-26 will be gathered in FY 2024-25. Each zone will allocate 10% of the property tax collected in the previous financial year for participatory budgeting. While citizens’ inputs are suggestive, the participatory budgeting committee will retain the authority to make final decisions on project implementation and budget allocation, said officials.

How to submit inputs for the participatory budget 2025-26

Residents can submit their suggestions through a dedicated web link and QR code on the PCMC website and Smart Sarathi app.

The inputs will include personal information for accurate location identification and prioritised suggestions for improvements or requirements in various verticals such as roads, water supply, and streetlights.

Zonal offices will assess the citizens’ inputs, consult with department heads, and allocate budgets based on property tax collections. They will also present their findings and budget proposals to the participatory budgeting committee for approval.

The results of the community inputs and zone-wise budget allocations will be published in the annual city budget document on the PCMC website. The participatory budgeting committee will conduct half-yearly reviews to monitor the progress of the development works.