PCMC plans major revamp of YCM Hospital

Pune: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has initiated a major revamp of Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) with plans to introduce super-speciality services, expand key facilities and upgrade infrastructure to improve patient care, said the officials on Saturday. PCMC has initiated major revamp of Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) with plans to introduce super-speciality services, expand key facilities and upgrade infrastructure. (HT)

The decision follows municipal commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi’s surprise inspection of the hospital on Friday.

Suryawanshi said, “The services being provided are satisfactory, but we are committed to making them more efficient, accessible and patient-friendly.”

Based on the review, the civic body has decided to consult experts from private medical organisations and work with bodies such as the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to create a panel of super-speciality services at the hospital — a facility that is currently limited.

“There is a need to strengthen advanced care services at YCM. We will engage with private specialists and build a system that ensures patients get super-speciality treatment within the public hospital,” a senior official said on condition of anonymity.

The administration also directed the expansion of physiotherapy and dialysis services. The dialysis unit, which currently has eight beds, is proposed to be expanded to around 20 beds to meet rising demand.

Infrastructure gaps identified during the visit include delays in lift modernisation work, which has been ongoing for over a year. Of the four existing lifts — all nearly 30 years old — three are currently operational, while work to replace and add two new lifts is progressing slowly. The commissioner instructed the civil and electrical departments to expedite the work.

Additional health medical officer Abhaychandra Dadewar said the hospital administration is working to further strengthen services. “Our teams are continuously working to provide better and more efficient healthcare services to citizens,” he said.