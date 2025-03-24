PCMC property tax counters to remain open till midnight

With just a few days left in the financial year, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will keep property tax payment counters open from 9:45 am to 9 pm until March 28, said officials on Sunday. On March 29 (Friday), March 30 (Saturday), and March 31 (Sunday, also Gudi Padwa), the counters will stay open till midnight — or until the last citizen is served — to ensure maximum convenience. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PCMC has set a property tax collection target of ₹ 1,000 crore for the financial year 2024-25. Of these, as many as ₹ 878 crore have been collected till 23 March and ₹ 122 crore tax dues are pending.

Avinash Shinde, assistant commissioner of the property tax department, PCMC, said, “The special initiative reflects PCMC’s commitment to citizen-friendly governance and timely revenue collection.”

Pradip Jambhale Patil, additional commissioner and Shinde, along with senior officials, are now personally monitoring the operations on the ground, they said.

PCMC has announced that it will attach ten properties daily where arrears exceed ₹5 lakh, ensuring maximum recovery before March 31.

“We have carried out property attachment actions in multiple areas due to non-payment of outstanding dues. Several commercial, mixed-use, and industrial properties were attached, and water connections of defaulting residential properties were disconnected,” said Shinde.