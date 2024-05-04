PCMC seals four industrial units for operating sans fire compliance 

In a step towards effective implementation of fire safety compliance in the twin cities, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Friday sealed industrial units and warehouses for non-compliance with fire safety norms, the officials said. The action was taken against four units located in the Chikhali and Talawde areas (HT PHOTO)

The action was taken against four units located in the Chikhali and Talawde areas. These industrial units included an aluminium factory, metal factory, manufacturing unit and scrap depot. The PCMC fire brigade department had issued notices to these establishments directing them to get fire safety compliance done as a priority.

However, after failure to complete the fire safety compliance their water and power supply were disconnected, and the units were sealed said the officials.

Manoj Lonkar, deputy commissioner of PCMC, said, there have been several fire incidents in the past during which loss of property and life were reported in the commercial and industrial establishments in the PCMC area.

“These incidents can be avoided only after the Fire Act is strictly implemented and is followed by these commercial units. The action was taken after finding gross fire safety violations by these units. Similar action will continue in future,” he said.

As per section 3(1) of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006 (Fire Act), all commercial establishment owners or occupants must follow fire safety norms and compliance. As per section 3(3) of the Fire Act it is mandatory to submit a fire safety certificate from a licensed agency to the municipal fire department and its entire responsibility lies with the owner of the building or the occupant using it, said the officials.

Lonkar further informed that the first phase of the fire safety survey in PCMC has been completed and over 43,930 commercial and industrial units in the twin city have been inspected.

“We have issued notices to these units in the past and asked them to complete the Fire safety compliance on priority. The second phase of the survey will start soon,” he added.