PCMC sees 8 measles cases

The state health department on Tuesday confirmed that Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported eight cases of measles and Aurangabad has reported seven cases.

Since November 27, 59 new cases of measles have been reported across Maharashtra. However, there are no cases of measles in Pune Municipal Corporation limits so far.

At present, there are 717 confirmed cases of measles and 11,390 suspected cases in Maharashtra. There are 74 clusters in the state. So far 14 deaths have been reported, of which 10 are from Mumbai, three from Bhivandi and one from Vasai-Virar.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said that there is only one cluster outbreak in PCMC and Aurangabad so far. “Eight new cases of Measles are reported in PCMC on Tuesday. There are 256 suspected cases at Kudalwadi in PCMC. However, there are no deaths in these clusters,” said Dr Awate.

He added that state task force has been instructed to identify malnourished children and given them vitamin A tablets to ensure that their nutritional status improves.

“Task force is established in all districts to monitor any cases of measles. Health department is also directed to increase vaccination of children in areas where there may be suspected cases,” said Dr Awate.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, immunisation officer, PMC health department said,“We have started the identification of areas where vaccination is low. However, there are no cases of measles as of now in PMC limits.”