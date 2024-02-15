 PCMC sends notices to 622 industrial units for non-compliance with fire safety norms - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / PCMC sends notices to 622 industrial units for non-compliance with fire safety norms

PCMC sends notices to 622 industrial units for non-compliance with fire safety norms

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Feb 15, 2024 09:44 PM IST

So far 2,423 units have been found not following the fire regulation and the corporation has issued notices to 622

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that after the Talawade fire incident that took place on December 8, 2023, the civic body has surveyed 43,941 industrial premises in the area.

A fire incident that occurred in Talawade at a unit that engaged in manufacturing sparkle candles claimed 14 lives of labourers working in the unit. (HT FILE)
A fire incident that occurred in Talawade at a unit that engaged in manufacturing sparkle candles claimed 14 lives of labourers working in the unit. (HT FILE)

So far 2,423 units have been found not following the fire regulation and the corporation has issued notices to 622.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The affidavit regarding the same was submitted in NGT on February 14.

The corporation also informed that they have demanded relief funds for the fire victims from the central government.

A fire incident that occurred at a unit that engaged in manufacturing sparkle candles claimed 14 lives of labourers working in the unit.

The NGT took a suo motto of the issue and registered a case, and the principal bench of the tribunal instructed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to submit a report on it on January 12, which was later postponed to January 15.

During the hearing held on January 15, NGT transferred the case to the western zonal bench in Pune and also asked for a detailed report on compensation given to the victim and actions taken in this regard.

On February 14, Pradeep Patil, additional commissioner of PCMC, represented the municipal corporation in the hearing and submitted an affidavit of the report.

The affidavit mentioned that the fire department of the PCMC is conducting fire audits in all the commercial premises within its jurisdiction a total of 43,941 premises have been surveyed so far and a total of 2,423 premises have been found non- compliant to fire regulations and notices have been issued to 622 premises the survey work and issuance of notices to the non-compliant is underway.

The affidavit also mentioned that, as per the PCMC, records all the deceased person’s legal heirs have been given a relief amount of 5,00,000 per person, by the state government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On