PCMC sends notices to 622 industrial units for non-compliance with fire safety norms

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that after the Talawade fire incident that took place on December 8, 2023, the civic body has surveyed 43,941 industrial premises in the area. A fire incident that occurred in Talawade at a unit that engaged in manufacturing sparkle candles claimed 14 lives of labourers working in the unit. (HT FILE)

So far 2,423 units have been found not following the fire regulation and the corporation has issued notices to 622.

The affidavit regarding the same was submitted in NGT on February 14.

The corporation also informed that they have demanded relief funds for the fire victims from the central government.

The NGT took a suo motto of the issue and registered a case, and the principal bench of the tribunal instructed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to submit a report on it on January 12, which was later postponed to January 15.

During the hearing held on January 15, NGT transferred the case to the western zonal bench in Pune and also asked for a detailed report on compensation given to the victim and actions taken in this regard.

On February 14, Pradeep Patil, additional commissioner of PCMC, represented the municipal corporation in the hearing and submitted an affidavit of the report.

The affidavit mentioned that the fire department of the PCMC is conducting fire audits in all the commercial premises within its jurisdiction a total of 43,941 premises have been surveyed so far and a total of 2,423 premises have been found non- compliant to fire regulations and notices have been issued to 622 premises the survey work and issuance of notices to the non-compliant is underway.

The affidavit also mentioned that, as per the PCMC, records all the deceased person’s legal heirs have been given a relief amount of ₹5,00,000 per person, by the state government.