PCMC spearheads initiative for inclusive rehabilitation of disabled

PUNE In setting up the ‘Divyang Bhavan’, a cross-disability rehabilitation centre, on an expansive 24,000 square metre area in Morwadi, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is probably the first civic body to take special efforts and spearhead the implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016. What’s more, the civic body will set up 20 more Divyang Bhavans across Pimpri-Chinchwad beginning next month. The 21 Divyang Bhavans will be a boon for persons with disabilities (PwDs) and will provide a range of services and facilities, officials said. PCMC will set up 20 more Divyang Bhavans across the city beginning next month. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The Divyang Bhavan at Morwadi describes itself as a model of inclusivity, meticulously designed to accommodate persons with all 21 types of disabilities. This Divyang Bhavan will be the main tertiary care centre to which the remaining 20 Divyang Bhavans will be attached.

Sujata Pawar, who is specially-abled, said, that the state government and local bodies give a nominal pension to PwDs which is not enough to survive. There is a need for skills’ development and inclusion of such persons to help them lead a normal life. “The initiative will help PwDs to get out of depression and begin a new life if provided guidance and skills’ development. Therapy centres and guidance centres are a must as the person has to live with the condition for his/her entire life,” she said.

These Divyang Bhavans will be equipped with comprehensive facilities such as the multiple disability sensitivity centre, skill assessment and vocational guidance centre, and specialised therapy zones for PwDs. The facility, adhering to the highest standards of accessibility, will integrate disability-friendly planning, cutting-edge technologies, and specialised therapy areas, thereby creating an environment that caters comprehensively to the diverse needs of PwDs.

Sheetal, 25, who has 60% physical impairment, said that everything was good till her parents were alive but after their death, things have changed. “I am either pitied or looked down upon by people and even the near ones. After a recent stroke which has left me wheelchair-bound, things are worse. Depression and my condition have pushed me to a level where I want to prove that I am not an object of pity and can also achieve things in life. Such centres will be helpful for the PwDs. There is a long way to go in terms of how the government supports those living with impairments,” she said.

Ajay Charthankar, head, social development department, PCMC, said that the main centre will provide a range of services including hydrotherapy, rehabilitation, counselling, audiology, speech and language therapy, physiotherapy and occupational therapy among others. “These services and facilities are designed to address a wide range of physical, mental, developmental, and emotional disabilities, with a focus on promoting inclusivity and holistic well-being,” he said.

“We inquired about the facilities made available by the government for the PwDs but most of these facilities are available only till the age of 18 years. Hence, we decided to go ahead and come up with these centres,” Charthankar said.

Akshay Chordiya, from Handicap Centre, Chinchwad, lauded the initiative and said it is the first such initiative taken by any civic body for PwDs. “This will definitely help the PwDs who are neglected, disowned and left to fend for themselves by their kin just because of their impairment. The centre will help PwDs with counselling, skill development and rehabilitation so that they can lead a life of dignity. However, there is a need to increase the monthly pensions given to PwDs,” he said.

Shekhar Singh, commissioner, PCMC, said that the Divyang Bhavans will have several comprehensive facilities such as the multiple disability sensitivity centre, skill assessment and vocational guidance centre, and specialised therapy zones for PwDs. “It is worth mentioning that the centre values gender diversity and ensures that its services are fully inclusive, covering all categories and gender minorities. Corporate entities and MNCs are cordially invited to support this pioneering initiative through their corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts,” he said.

Singh further said that the centre will transcend the conventional concept of a rehabilitation centre; it will stand as an emblem of progress, inclusivity, and an unwavering commitment to ensuring a life characterised by equity and dignity for PwDs. “The initiative sets an elevated standard, exemplifying the transformative potential of comprehensive support and care for PwDs within our societal framework,” he said.