PCMC to fund purchase of 40 CNG buses for PMPML

PUNE:The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in a special meeting held on Thursday approved various proposals, including the allocation of funds for the purchase of 40 CNG buses for the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) and a project for the development of an environmental index through an informal environmental education project.

The meeting was held in the main administrative building. Several proposals were heard during the general body and standing committee meetings headed by municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh. Additional commissioners Pradeep Jambhale Patil, Vijaykumar Khorate and Chandrakant Indalkar and the heads of relevant departments and officials were also present.

As part of the central government’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), a plan has been approved to improve air quality in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Accordingly, 100 electric buses and 100 CNG buses will be purchased for the PMPML, with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) covering 60% of the cost and the PCMC covering 40%. The PCMC will bear the cost of 40 out of the 100 CNG buses. During the meeting on Thursday, Singh approved payment of ₹27.20 crore to the PMPML for these buses, officials said.

Singh also approved a project aimed at fostering environmental awareness among students of municipal primary schools. “The project, titled ‘Development of an environmental index through informal environmental education’ seeks to create interest in environmental conservation among students while enhancing the reputation of schools,” he said.

According to officials, the initiative will run for three months, from September to November 2024. Three activities will be conducted in 100 schools on a pilot basis. These activities will focus on hands-on environmental education, Nature reading, environmental observation, and eco-friendly lifestyles. The activities will be conducted in collaboration with Nisarg Jagar Pratishthan, Pune. A budget of ₹9.60 lakh has been sanctioned for the project.

Other approved projects

Development of an amenity plot at ward number 10 in Pimpri.

Installation of pumping machinery and related systems at the new Landewadi water treatment plant.

Development of 24-metre-wide DP road from Jivannagar in Tathawade towards the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, with the inspection of the work by CoEP Technological University.

Appointment of consultants for various city-wide initiatives such as smart surveillance, smart energy management, smart security solutions, smart telephony, and building management systems.

Road and footpath improvements across various parts of the city, along with other infrastructural enhancements.