PCMC to have parking management system soon

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will soon have a parking management system and a roundtable discussion on the same was held in the city on Thursday.

The discussion was led by the Urban Works Institute (UWI) and Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) India and attended by officials from PCMC, Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City Limited (PCSCL), traffic police officials, parking management service providers and experts from the field.

Over the next few months, UWI will conduct parking surveys in the city, and all stakeholders will meet again to chalk out an action plan for improving traffic movement.

“A holistic approach is needed to resolve the parking issues in the city with a focus on reducing the number of vehicles on the street. Also, the focus will be on shifting on-street parking to off-street, so that the street space can be utilised for more sustainable modes of transport,” said Pranjal Kulkarni, ITDP manager.

“Tools like demand based-pricing, use of data and technology with strong enforcement and a street design that incorporates parking management need to be implemented,” he added.