PCMC to start nursing college at Moshi

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will start a medical college in Moshi. The municipal corporation on Thursday also approved a proposal to construct an 850-bed hospital in the locality. Looking at the facilities and space available at this upcoming hospital, the civic body has decided to start a medical college and nursing college at the hospital. The hospital will have an outpatient department (OPD) and a general medicine department on the ground floor. Several specialities like ENT, ophthalmology, dermatology, paediatrics, radiology, psychology etc will be there. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The standing committee of PCMC approved funds of ₹340 crore on Thursday to set up the proposed 850-bed multispecialty hospital at Moshi.

The PCMC Commissioner, Shekhar Singh as an administrator approved the project and the work was allotted to Vascon Engineers Ltd. to execute the project. Local MLA, Mahesh Landge had demanded setting up a multi-specialty hospital in PCMC to ease the burden on the Post Graduate Institute (PGI) of Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) and cater to the rising population.

The new hospital will be an eight-storey building on a 15-acre land parcel in Moshi. The hospital will initially start with 650 beds, and 200 beds will be added later.

The hospital will have an outpatient department (OPD) and a general medicine department on the ground floor. Several specialities like ENT, ophthalmology, dermatology, paediatrics, radiology, psychology etc will be there.

Shekhar Singh, PCMC Commissioner, said, we are starting the hospital at Moshi with an intent to start a medical college later. Also, for additional requirements of nursing staff a Nursing college will be started. “There are ample facilities and space at the hospital. For medical college, additional facilities like hostels and canteen will be developed. With the experience of running the PGI-YCMH successfully, it will help us complete the process of starting medical college at Moshi Hospital without any hiccups,” he said.

MLA Landge said the hospital will have all the facilities required to start a Medical College and a Pharmacy college due to which we have decided to start the colleges once the hospital is functional. “We have decided to strengthen health care facilities in PCMC under the ‘Vision-2020’ campaign and the hospital is a part of it. The demand was followed up with the state government and municipal administration. During the Mahavikas Aghadi rule, the project was stalled due to a lack of administrative will. However, the project has gained momentum now,” he said.

