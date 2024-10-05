PCMC’s ‘Saksham’ initiative benefitting over 30,000 students in 128 municipal schools

Since the launch of ‘Saksham’ - a first-of-its-kind initiative of the education department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) - over 1,000 trained teachers are imparting core literacy and numeracy skills to over 30,000 students from classes 3 to 8 in 128 Marathi- and Urdu- medium schools of the corporation. Over 1,000 trained teachers are imparting core literacy and numeracy skills to over 30,000 students from classes 3 to 8 in 128 Marathi- and Urdu- medium schools of the corporation. (HT PHOTO)

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “PCMC is committed to the successful implementation of the ‘Saksham’ initiative, focusing on improving students’ academic levels through enhanced literacy and numeracy skills under the National Education Policy 2020 and NIPUN (National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy) Bharat Mission.”

‘Saksham’ was launched on August 12 under which over 1,000 teachers were trained for over a month before implementing the initiative in a phased manner. ‘Saksham’ will be executed in two phases; each phase lasting 45 days. The first phase of the programme started in the third week of September and focuses on the first two hours of school with 60 minutes dedicated to language skills and another 60 minutes to mathematics.

Pradip Jambhale Patil, additional commissioner, PCMC, said, “The first phase of the ‘Saksham’ initiative has commenced and it will significantly help in improving the students’ foundational literacy. The initiative is crucial for enabling students to progress academically.”

The second phase will be implemented after the Diwali vacation in which 45 minutes will be devoted to each subject daily.

All primary schools in the PCMC area have now begun ‘Saksham’ classes. For the initiative, the academic level of students was determined based on assessment data provided by the Quality Council of India, enabling their division into appropriate learning groups. Currently, more than 30,000 students are benefitting from the initiative, said officials. The main objective of the initiative is to enhance students’ basic literacy and numeracy skills and address any learning challenges. Through this initiative, students are being effectively prepared for progression to the next class, as per a statement released on Friday.

Meena Arun Gaikwad of the PCMC Public School, Dighi (Boys), said, “The ‘Saksham’ initiative has been highly beneficial. It has made teaching students who were lagging behind easier and we are already seeing positive results. Students have developed an interest in studies and are eager to participate in the programme.”

PCMC has distributed ‘Saksham Banu Ya’ booklets to all civic schools. These resources include six booklets—three for language and three for mathematics, based on different academic levels. The booklets were created in collaboration with the Maharashtra Primary Education Council, UNICEF, Vidya Parishad, and Quality Education Support Trust. Alongside these materials, teachers have received training, classroom observation, and guidance from mentors to ensure effective implementation of the programme.

Vijay Thorat, assistant commissioner, education department, PCMC, said, “Currently, over 30,000 students from classes 3 to 8 are benefitting from the ‘Saksham’ initiative. The distribution of ‘Saksham Banu Ya’ booklets has supported students’ learning, and they have responded positively to the first phase of the programme.”

Another teacher, Manisha Hemant Sadvarte, mentor-teacher, PCMC Public School, Jadhav Wadi (Boys), said, “The ‘Saksham Banu Ya’ booklets, tailored for different learning levels, are helping clarify students’ fundamental concepts. Both teachers and students have embraced the initiative, and students are actively participating.”