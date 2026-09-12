Trump's alleged face droop at 9/11 memorial sparks 'stroke' speculation; 'did he fall asleep?'

Journalist Aaron Rupar, posted on X, “Trump's face droops while he attends the 9/11 ceremony this morning at the Pentagon.”

Trump and Melania listened as the names of the 184 people killed at the Pentagon on 9/11 were read out.

President Trump was sitting next to his wife, Melania, during the ceremony. His body appeared hunched over, and his lip seemed to droop as he appeared tired.

President Donald Trump's lip drooped as he slouched in his chair during a 9/11 observance ceremony at the Pentagon on Friday, which he chose to attend over the event at Ground Zero in New York City .

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The speculation comes as facial drooping is widely recognized as a possible sign of stroke, sometimes referred to in medical terms as “facial weakness following a cerebrovascular accident,” which is likely why online users connected Trump's appearance to concerns about his health.

Earlier that morning, despite heavy rain, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and senior military officials stood outside the Pentagon as a giant American flag was unfurled on the building that was hit by one of the hijacked planes 25 years ago, according to the Irish Star.

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What are people saying online Reactions to Trump's appearance at the ceremony were mixed. One person wrote on X, “His mouth is drooping again. He's had a stroke. And nobody wants to talk about it.”

Another user pushed back on the criticism, writing, “The man is 80 years old, rarely sleeps and has worked tirelessly with very little rest to save this country from political corruption and ruin. The enemy is within… brainwashed useful idiots like @atrupar and power hungry politicians who would see the country destroyed for their own personal gain.”

Third wrote, “It's a still photo. I'm no fan of Trump, but who cares?”

Another wrote, “A Sleepy Donald Trump has decided to take a nap at the Pentagon Ceremony.”