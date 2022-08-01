Peddler held in Pune, drugs worth ₹1.7 crore seized
The Pune police have arrested a 26-year-old drug peddler from Vimannagar area and seized drugs worth ₹1.7 crore on Sunday.
The accused has been identified as Ravindra Arvind Birhade, a resident of Sambhajinar in Amalner.
Acting on a tip-off, a Pune police anti-narcotics cell team led by police inspector Bharat Jadhav and other officials laid a trap and found the accused in possession of mephedrone and cocaine drugs.
“A case under Sections 8(c), 21(c) and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered against the accused,” a police officer said.
The police seized 714 grams of mephedrone drug worth ₹1, 07, 10,000 from his possession.
Police also found plastic bags, an electronic weighing machine and other materials used to pack drugs from his bag.
-
41-year-old pillion rider run over by truck on his birthday
Thane: In an ill-fated ride, a 41-year-old man on hIdentified as Santosh Mistry, a resident of Sathe Nagar, Thane'sbirthday on Sunday, who was riding with his driver to finalise a venue for his birthday party died in a road accident near Kharegaon toll naka, after his bike skid due to pebbles scattered on the roadside and got run over by a speeding truck. Mistry was headed towards Dombivli from Thane in a Honda Shine bike.
-
Merger on cards: Cantonment residents seek clarity on several issues
As the Union government is seeking excision (removal) of civilian areas of seven cantonments, including Pune, and their merger with neighbourhood municipal corporation or council area, civic activists and cantonment residents have demanded clarity on several issues. The three cantonment boards of Pune, Khadki and Dehu were dissolved in February 2021. The term of the board ended in February 2020 and after that two extensions were granted by the union government.
-
Lekhpal recruitment exam: Aspirants allege foul play, create ruckus
Aspirants of lekhpal recruitment examination created a ruckus at Chetna Girls Intermediate College in Kareli area on Sunday alleging that certain centre officials were providing unfair advantage to a woman aspirant. An enquiry has been handed over to ADM (city) and SP (city) in this connection, district administration officials said. Another room invigilator supported the claims of other aspirants. Further action will be taken on the basis of the report and evidences, SSP-Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey added.
-
Hyderabad techie rescued from valley near Dhakoba fort after 11 hours
A techie from Hyderabad – Vinod Chalpati Bagul, a solo trekker, had a lucky escape as Bagul was rescued after 11 hours from a valley near Dhakoba fort, near Junnar on Sunday. Bagul came to Murbad on Saturday evening to trek Dhakoba fort using Google Maps. From Murbad he arrived at Tokavde village at 3 pm and started trekking at Durg- Dhakoba fort with a 15 kg bag on his shoulder.
-
Breastfeeding awareness week: Rural women in UP show improvement on index of breastfeeding newborns
Mothers in rural areas of the state have improved on index for breastfeeding newborns on first day of birth as compared to mothers in urban areas in Uttar Pradesh. According to NFHS-IV data that was released in 2015-16, 64.9% mothers in urban areas could breastfeed their children while 68.1% mothers in rural areas did it. In NFHS-V, the data changed to 75.5% among mothers in urban areas and 82.3% for mothers in rural areas.
