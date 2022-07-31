People consuming liquor on plot opposite Goodwill society irks residents
Despite repeated complaints with the Viman nagar police station by residents of Goodwill 24 society, Lohegaon, people continue to sit in their vehicles and drink on an open plot in front of the society. There is a wine shop located near the society and the police visit once every five months or so to click pictures of people sitting across the shop and drinking however no action has been taken, according to residents.
The manager of Goodwill 24 society on condition of anonymity said, “We don’t have any problem with people buying wine bottles and going home and drinking but many people are parking their vehicles and consuming liquor on the open plot every day which is causing problems. One drunk even threw a stone and damaged the glass of one flat. We had complained and attached a photo of the damaged window but no action was taken by the police. We have raised complaints multiple times.”
Porwal road Pune’s (societies on Porwal road) Twitter handle tweeted, “There is a wine shop in Goodwill 24 housing society. People purchase liquor from there and drink directly across the road. If this is not stopped, soon, it will become a criminal adda. And we may soon start witnessing crimes.”
The Pune city police responded to this tweet saying, “Noted, necessary action will be taken.”
Pranesh Bhosale, a resident, said, “It is disgusting how people sit opposite the wine shop. Action should be taken against the wine shop first. We are facing this problem for many days “
Yatri Pandit, another resident, said, “It is happening every day. There needs to be severe action.”
A third resident, Tejas Kale, demanded, “The police should place mobile vans near the open plot or have regular patrolling.”
A fourth resident, Madhav Bhakt, said, “I have complained many times but there is no use. No action has been taken by the police.”
Meanwhile, Ganesh Salunke, police constable from Viman nagar police station, said, “In February, we had initiated an inquiry. Again, the problem has started. We had even told the owner of the open plot to erect a wall around it but he is reluctant to do so. We will initiate an inquiry again.
Mangesh Jagtap, police inspector from Viman nagar police station, said, “After initiating an inquiry, action will be taken against the culprits.”
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
