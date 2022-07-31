People consuming liquor on plot opposite Goodwill society irks residents

Despite repeated complaints with the Viman nagar police station by residents of Goodwill 24 society, Lohegaon, people continue to sit in their vehicles and drink on an open plot in front of the society. There is a wine shop located near the society and the police visit once every five months or so to click pictures of people sitting across the shop and drinking however no action has been taken, according to residents.

The manager of Goodwill 24 society on condition of anonymity said, “We don’t have any problem with people buying wine bottles and going home and drinking but many people are parking their vehicles and consuming liquor on the open plot every day which is causing problems. One drunk even threw a stone and damaged the glass of one flat. We had complained and attached a photo of the damaged window but no action was taken by the police. We have raised complaints multiple times.”

Porwal road Pune’s (societies on Porwal road) Twitter handle tweeted, “There is a wine shop in Goodwill 24 housing society. People purchase liquor from there and drink directly across the road. If this is not stopped, soon, it will become a criminal adda. And we may soon start witnessing crimes.”

The Pune city police responded to this tweet saying, “Noted, necessary action will be taken.”

Pranesh Bhosale, a resident, said, “It is disgusting how people sit opposite the wine shop. Action should be taken against the wine shop first. We are facing this problem for many days “

Yatri Pandit, another resident, said, “It is happening every day. There needs to be severe action.”

A third resident, Tejas Kale, demanded, “The police should place mobile vans near the open plot or have regular patrolling.”

A fourth resident, Madhav Bhakt, said, “I have complained many times but there is no use. No action has been taken by the police.”

Meanwhile, Ganesh Salunke, police constable from Viman nagar police station, said, “In February, we had initiated an inquiry. Again, the problem has started. We had even told the owner of the open plot to erect a wall around it but he is reluctant to do so. We will initiate an inquiry again.

Mangesh Jagtap, police inspector from Viman nagar police station, said, “After initiating an inquiry, action will be taken against the culprits.”