People have chosen real Shiv Sena, NCP: Amit Shah

The people of Maharashtra have given a clear verdict on which is the genuine Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) by ensuring a massive victory for the Mahayuti in the recently held assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Saturday. Speaking at an event where the first instalment was transferred to 10 lakh beneficiaries, Shah criticized Gandhi for doubting the BJP-led government’s welfare schemes. (HT PHOTO)

“Your blessings ensured the Mahayuti’s victory, leading to the formation of the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government. The people of Maharashtra have delivered a clear verdict on which Shiv Sena and which NCP are genuine,” Shah said, referring to the splits in both parties and their subsequent alliances.

The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, won 230 of 288 seats in the November elections, while the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar’s NCP factions suffered major setbacks.

Also Read | Ensure terror provisions in new laws are not misused: Amit Shah tells J&K admin

Shah also took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, urging him to witness “Modi’s magic” as 20 lakh beneficiaries simultaneously received sanction letters under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Speaking at an event where the first instalment was transferred to 10 lakh beneficiaries, Shah criticized Gandhi for doubting the BJP-led government’s welfare schemes.

Also Read | View: Is consensus or disruption a path to good governance?

“Rahul Baba mocked Jan Dhan Yojana, asking what would be deposited into these accounts. Today, with just a click, PMAY beneficiaries have received their first instalment. This is Modi ji’s magic,” he said.

Shah noted that the second phase of PMAY was cleared in the NDA government’s first Cabinet meeting after returning to power. “While schemes take time to implement, Maharashtra has ensured 20 lakh families get homes under PMAY in a single day. This is historic,” he said.

Also Read | Union home minister Amit Shah evaluates criminal law reforms in Jammu and Kashmir

Maharashtra, he added, has received the highest number of houses under PMAY, and the scheme is part of the larger vision to make India a developed nation by 2047. By 2029, five crore homes are expected to be built under PMAY, with 3.8 crore tenements already allotted.