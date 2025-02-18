Menu Explore
Union home minister Amit Shah evaluates criminal law reforms in Jammu and Kashmir

PTI |
Feb 18, 2025 02:23 PM IST

Amit Shah reviewed the implementation of new criminal laws in Jammu and Kashmir with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the status of the implementation of the new criminal laws in Jammu and Kashmir in the presence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

In the presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Union Home Minister Amit Shah examined the state of the new criminal laws' implementation in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.(PTI)
In the presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Union Home Minister Amit Shah examined the state of the new criminal laws' implementation in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.(PTI)

Abdullah attended the meeting though law and order is directly handled by the Central government since the erstwhile state was bifurcated into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh in 2019.

Besides Abdullah and Sinha, top officials of the Central government and Jammu and Kashmir government attended the meeting at North Block, officials said.

Also read: HM Amit Shah to be in Pune next week

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam replaced the colonial era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.

The new laws came into effect from July 1 last year.

Also read: Jamia Masjid in Srinagar closed on Shab-e-Baraat; CM Omar Abdullah says ‘decision betrays a lack in confidence’

The home minister has already reviewed the status of the implementation of the new criminal laws in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

