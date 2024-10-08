Pet shops, aquariums on the outskirts emerging as hubs for Pune’s illegal wildlife trade

In yet another instance of the illegal wildlife trade in Pune, the Pune forest department on Monday, October 7, seized two scheduled category birds and coralline rocks from an aquarium in Viman Nagar. Earlier on September 26, the Pune forest department arrested five persons for killing a wild boar whose meat they were carrying for sale. In May this year, forest officials seized a scheduled category turtle from an aquarium in Manchar. Repeated such incidents of raids by forest officials and wildlife warden have revealed the emergence of aquariums and pet shops in the city’s suburbs and peripheral areas as hubs for Pune’s burgeoning wildlife trade. There have been several cases of pangolins, turtles, parakeets and even snakes being seized by the authorities from those involved in the illegal wildlife trade. (HT PHOTO)

In the instant case, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) received a tipoff about protected category birds being kept illegally at Biessings Aquarium in Viman Nagar. When the DRI officials raided the place, they confiscated two Macaw birds (scheduled 4 category) and 197.67 kg of Corralline rocks collectively worth lakhs of rupees.

Suresh Varak, range forest officer, Pune forest department, said, “The DRI officials on October 7 handed over the seized flora and fauna. The forest department has registered a case against Amlan Biswas, who manages the aquarium. Further investigation is underway.”

There have been several cases of pangolins, turtles, parakeets and even snakes being seized by the authorities from those involved in the illegal wildlife trade. In the last one year, the forest department along with the honorary wildlife warden, has raided around 11 pet shops and aquariums across Pune district, confiscating wildlife that was being kept illegally in these places. There have been several incidents where wild animals have been seized either from these places or from individuals who purchased them from these places. So much so that the illegal wildlife trade has become a cause for concern among animal lovers and the authorities.

Aditya Paranjape, honorary wildlife warden, Pune forest department, said, “In our raids throughout the year, we found that several animals, especially turtles and parakeets, that too from scheduled categories, were kept illegally. When identified, we took appropriate action against the concerned person/s. In some cases, intimation was given whereas in others, legal action was also taken and inquiry is going on.”

According to Paranjape, there is a growing illegal wildlife trade in Pune. There are several trade routes including Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai as coastal cities provide a significant corridor for wildlife trafficking. The animals are trafficked via air, railway and even road. The trade is not only limited to Pune- city or district but extends even to the Middle East, Dubai and southeast Asian countries such as Thailand, Paranjape said.

A senior forest official on condition of anonymity said, “The illegal wildlife trade has increased significantly in Pune, however many times despite knowing about such cases, no stern action is taken by locals and sometimes even by senior officials. The possibility of corruption cannot be ruled out in such cases. Moreover, the owners of these pet shops and aquariums often seem to give the excuse of not being aware of the law. It is difficult to believe that persons involved in this trade are unaware of the legalities. Therefore, authorities should not be lenient in such cases but take strict action. Unfortunately, that is not happening on ground.”

Whereas another forest official said, “People are now more sensitive about wild animals and reporting about such cases has increased, especially from individuals.”

Despite repeated attempts, Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forests, Pune forest department, remained unavailable for comment.