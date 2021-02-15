IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Petrol prices hit record high at 95.10 per litre
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Petrol prices hit record high at 95.10 per litre

Petrol prices in Pune hit a record high on February 15, at 95
READ FULL STORY
By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:06 PM IST

Petrol prices in Pune hit a record high on February 15, at 95.10 per litre.

Diesel prices also soared to a record rate of 84.68 per litre in the city.

Fuel prices have been on the rise after February 9.

The rate for power petrol in the city reached 98.75 per litre and there is anticipation that if the price hike continues, power petrol will cross 100 per litre rate in a few days.

The highest cost of petrol in the state is recorded in Parbhani at 97.38 per litre. The rate of “speed petrol” has already gone above 100 in Parbhani. The rate of petrol with additives reached 100.16 on Sunday.

“The rates have been steadily increasing for the past few days in the city. I will be talking to the petroleum minister soon,” said Ali Daruwala, spokesperson, All India Petrol Dealers Association.

On February 5, the price of petrol crossed the mark of 93.14 per litre in Pune, the highest recorded in the city.

On August 16, 2020, petrol prices were at 87.05 and diesel prices at 78.67 per litre.

After price fluctuations in the following months, on December 7, 2020, the petrol price reached 90 and diesel price, 78.97 per litre.

After remaining steady almost for a month, petrol and diesel prices soared on January 6, 2021, and reached 90.25 per litre and 79.25 per litre, respectively.

The prices have been on the rise since then.

The continuous increase in the petrol and diesel prices has started to reflect on the market. “As transportation expenditure has increased, there has been a 10% increase in the prices of essential commodities such as rice, oil and sugar,” said Popatlal Ostwal, president, Poona Merchant Chambers.

“There has been no relief in terms of petrol prices. It is becoming difficult for common people to manage their budget,” said Sudhir Parkhi, a resident of Warje, who has to travel every day to the city for work.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

60-year-old killed in hit and run in Sahakarnagar

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:07 PM IST
An unidentified two-wheeler rider was booked for causing the death of a 60-year-old man in Sahakarnagar, Pune on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Oyo asked to pay 1.61 lakh by Pune district consumer commission

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:07 PM IST
The Pune district consumer disputes redressal commission has directed the Gurugram-based Oyo Total Holidays to pay 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Petrol prices hit record high at 95.10 per litre

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:06 PM IST
Petrol prices in Pune hit a record high on February 15, at 95
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Lukewarm response to offline lectures on day 1 of college reopening

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:06 PM IST
After a long gap of 11 months, universities and colleges in Pune restarted offline lectures from Monday after the state government’s nod
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Truck carrying 939 boxes of alcohol seized

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:06 PM IST
The state excise department team intercepted a truck trying to transport alcohol from Goa through Baramati on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

We should prefer a hybrid model of teaching: Nitin Karmalkar

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:05 PM IST
From Monday onwards, universities and colleges across the state were allowed to reopen for offline classes
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Light rains forecast for Pune on February 18

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:40 PM IST
Pune: Light rainfall is expected in Pune city on February 18, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

BJP decides to continue PMC general body meet online; Oppn parties cry foul

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:45 PM IST
PUNE: Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to corner the corporators of opposition parties on the issue of holding the Pune Municipal Corporation general body meetings in the presence of elected members
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

“Kanada Kafila” workshop to be main feature of “Vasantotsav 2021”

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:37 PM IST
Pune: Special workshop “Kanada Kafila” under its “Vasantotsav Vimarsh” will be the highlight of “Vasantotsav” this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to Bhide Wada Smarak Samiti, the school was shut down more than 15 years. To preserve it, Bhide Wada Smarak Samiti appealed to the Bombay High Court in 2010 to declare it a national monument, but the issue is pending in court. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
According to Bhide Wada Smarak Samiti, the school was shut down more than 15 years. To preserve it, Bhide Wada Smarak Samiti appealed to the Bombay High Court in 2010 to declare it a national monument, but the issue is pending in court. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
pune news

Minister orders PMC, dist admin to form committee to solve Bhide wada issue

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:35 PM IST
The first school for girls was started in Pune at Bhide wada on January 1, 1848, by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sopan Dhale, a resident of Balewadi, said I was walking past the Balewadi High Street when the dogs attacked and bit me on the leg. “Other people came running to shoo them away, but till then one of the dogs bit me on the leg.” (HT PHOTO)
Sopan Dhale, a resident of Balewadi, said I was walking past the Balewadi High Street when the dogs attacked and bit me on the leg. “Other people came running to shoo them away, but till then one of the dogs bit me on the leg.” (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Balewadi , Sopanbaug residents irked over stray dog menace

By Prachi Bari
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:37 PM IST
We are working on sterilizing and vaccinating the stray dogs. In 2019-2020, we managed to sterilize 19,500 dogs while in year earlier it was 11,500 dogs, says PMC official
READ FULL STORY
Close
The official inauguration of this forum was done on Sunday by plating 96 plants on the occasion of 96th birth anniversary of Padma Vibhushan late Dr Mohan Dhariya. (HT PHOTO)
The official inauguration of this forum was done on Sunday by plating 96 plants on the occasion of 96th birth anniversary of Padma Vibhushan late Dr Mohan Dhariya. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Market Yard, Kondhwa residents form citizens’ forum to resolve civic issues

By Dheeraj Bengrut
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:32 PM IST
One member from each of the housing societies is part of the ‘Kondhwa Development Forum’ which will work along with PMC and other government agencies to resolve civic issues in the area
READ FULL STORY
Close
A case under Sections 4 and 5 of Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act was registered at Khadak police station against the 23 men. (AFP/REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
A case under Sections 4 and 5 of Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act was registered at Khadak police station against the 23 men. (AFP/REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
pune news

Gambling den busted in Bhawani peth, 23 held

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:29 PM IST
The police made seizures worth 1,34,690 of which 71,190 was in cash along with 19 mobile phones worth 63,500
READ FULL STORY
Close
The pangolin is protected under the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972. (HT PHOTO)
The pangolin is protected under the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

4 arrested for trying to sell pangolin in Ahmednagar

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:22 PM IST
A case under Sections of relevant sections of the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972 is registered against the arrested men
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier on Saturday, Thackeray said a detailed probe will be conducted and those responsible will not be spared, six days after the woman allegedly died by suicide in Pune. (Getty Images)
Earlier on Saturday, Thackeray said a detailed probe will be conducted and those responsible will not be spared, six days after the woman allegedly died by suicide in Pune. (Getty Images)
pune news

23-year-old’s death in Pune needs probe, says Neelam Gorhe

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:14 PM IST
A popular figure on social media, the woman died by suicide on February 8 after allegedly falling off the balcony of her rented house
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP