Search
Thu, Nov 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Petrol pumps to shut shop after 7 pm if attacks on employees continue

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Nov 20, 2025 04:10 am IST

According to the association, several petrol pumps in the city operate late into the night and many others provide round-the-clock services

Increasing incidents of assault on employees at petrol pumps across the city have prompted petrol pump owners and dealer associations to adopt an aggressive stand. So much so that the All-India Petrol-Diesel Association has warned that if these attacks are not curtailed, petrol pumps will remain closed after 7 pm starting Monday, November 24. The association on November 18 submitted a formal statement regarding these concerns to police commissioner Amitesh Kumar while spokesperson Ali Daruwala said that a delegation will meet chief minister Devendra Fadnavis within the next couple of days to discuss the matter.

Over the past one-and-a-half month, there have been at least six such assaults reported at various petrol pumps and police complaints too have been registered in each case. (HT)
Over the past one-and-a-half month, there have been at least six such assaults reported at various petrol pumps and police complaints too have been registered in each case. (HT)

According to the association, several petrol pumps in the city operate late into the night and many others provide round-the-clock services. However since October, incidents of petrol pump staff being beaten or even attacked with sharp weapons have surfaced with minor disputes over loose change and delays in queues escalating into violent confrontations. Over the past one-and-a-half month, there have been at least six such assaults reported at various petrol pumps and police complaints too have been registered in each case.

In once such incident at Yerawada, three persons assaulted not only a petrol pump employee but also the owner following a dispute over change. Despite the police arresting the accused and publicly parading them, similar such instances have continued, triggering a sense of fear among employees.

Pune Petrol Dealers Association president Dhruv Ruparel said, “Employees are being targeted over minor disputes, which has created an atmosphere of fear. We urge the police to provide security at petrol pumps and if such attacks do not stop, operations will be halted after 7 pm from the coming Monday.”

The city has numerous petrol pumps run by the likes of Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum; and CNG and MGNL outlets. These companies too have been informed about the rising tide of violence against staff members. Ruparel said that a copy of the memorandum submitted to the Pune police has been emailed to all fuel companies as well.

Meanwhile, Daruwala said, “For the past one month, assaults on petrol pump workers have been increasing. In some cases, CNG pump staff has been beaten due to delays in filling. We have demanded urgent intervention from the police, and we will raise this matter with the chief minister in the next two days.”

News / Cities / Pune / Petrol pumps to shut shop after 7 pm if attacks on employees continue
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Rising assaults on petrol pump employees in the city have led the All-India Petrol-Diesel Association to threaten closure of operations after 7 pm starting November 24. Multiple violent incidents, often stemming from minor disputes, have been reported since October, instilling fear among workers. The association seeks police intervention and plans to discuss the issue with the chief minister.