Phase-two repair work at Rajgad fort to focus on beautification of Padmavati Machi

After finishing the repair work of the staircases in the first phase, the state archaeology department, will now start the second phase of restoration and conservation work at Rajgad fort, said officials. Rajgad fort is located around approx 60 km to the southwest of Pune city. The fort has significance as it has witnessed many significant historical events. Therefore the state archaeological department has included the fort in its site management plan. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“The second phase will focus on the repair and beautification work of Padmavati Machi,” said Vilas Wahane, assistant director, state archaeology department, Pune.

As per the historical records, Padmavati Machi is a portion of the fort that was used as a military base as well as a residential area. The Machi area has a lake, and two temples including Padmavati and Rameshwar, and several other structures are also there in this area.

As a part of its site management plan for protected forts, the state archaeology department has undertaken repair and restoration work at Rajgad fort. The work has already started last year and the department completed the first phase of this project last year in December 2023. In this, a repair work of different staircases on the fort has been completed.

Now, the department is set to undertake the second phase of its repair and restoration project. “In this, the focus will be given to the Padmavati Machi area. In the earlier study, the department identified some loose portions at Padmavati Machi. Attempts will be made to fix the issue. Apart from that, arrangements will be made to provide drinking water and dustbins will also be installed at the fort, said Wahane.

For this, the department has prepared a tender and sent it to the state government for approval.

Wahane said, “We have sent a new tender worth ₹7 crore for the second phase of conservation and restoration work to the state government. We are expecting that the tender will approved within a week.”