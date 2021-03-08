PI, API among three in police custody for corruption
A police inspector, an assistant police inspector and a constable were among three people arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (ACB ) Pune unit for demanding and accepting a bribe to give a favourable submission in court in order to secure the release of the complainant’s uncle who was in judicial custody in a case of cheating.
The three were identified as PI Arvind Daulat Chaushury (50), API Praful Prabhakar Kadam (33) and Hawaldar Mahesh Vinayak Daundkar (39), according to a statement issued by ACB.
The three were remanded to three days in police custody by a local court in Pune on Sunday.
Among the three officials, the complainant claimed that he had paid ₹1,00,000 in cash near his office along Pune-Mumbai road. The ACB officials had set a trap in order to catch the officials in the act.
“The accusation against the accused has been falsely implicated. The complainant has a grudge against accused number 2 (Prafull Prabhakar Kadam) was the investigating officer in the crime that is mentioned in the FIR. The complainant has a grudge against the officer as he was also investigating a non-cognisable case against him,” said advocate Amol Dange representing the API.
A case under Sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at Kamshet police of Pune rural police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virtual Data Science conference on March 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SPPU first semester exams postponed, students, teachers seek more clarity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMD forecast: Warmer temperatures in Pune this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC to organise monthly collection drive at 300 centres for e-waste
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PI, API among three in police custody for corruption
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC stops Bhama Askhed water supply to Yerawada after high turbidity found
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two minors killed in separate road accidents in two days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CEO of sports event management company booked for cheating
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops arrest major-rank officer of army in paper leak case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune youth group holds special camp for senior citizen Covid-19 vaccine registration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How political leadership and bureaucrats handled Pune’s Covid crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doctors should prescribe generic medicine to help poor patients, says Javadekar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
94th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan deferred indefinitely
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marne held by Pune rural police under MPDA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Non-covid deaths higher in 2020 despite drop in road fatalities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox