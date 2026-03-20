Pimpri-Chinchwad mayor orders urgent measures to curb air pollution

Pune: Concerned over the deteriorating air quality in Pimpri-Chinchwad with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering in the 100–150 range, which falls under the “moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups” category, mayor Ravi Landge has directed the civic administration to implement immediate and comprehensive measures to improve environmental conditions and safeguard public health, officials said on Thursday. PCMC mayor Ravi Landge has directed the administration to implement immediate and comprehensive measures to improve environmental conditions and safeguard public health. (HT)

Landge chaired a meeting with environmental organisations, experts, stakeholders and citizens on March 15.

Departments have been asked to fix accountability and ensure effective implementation of pollution-control measures, officials said.

Among the key steps proposed is the expansion of air quality monitoring stations across the city, along with making real-time AQI data accessible to citizens. Special monitoring systems will also be set up in pollution-sensitive zones.

To address vehicular emissions, the administration has been directed to strengthen the intelligent traffic management system, promote public transport and encourage the adoption of electric vehicles. Strict action will be taken against old and polluting vehicles, officials said, adding that construction sites will be required to install green nets and dust barriers, while regular road cleaning and water sprinkling will be enforced to reduce airborne dust.

The mayor has directed that the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) be implemented immediately if AQI levels reach severe levels.

“Improving AQI is a shared responsibility, but there will be no tolerance for negligence,” Landge said.