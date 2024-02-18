Pimpri-Chinchwad police bust fake currency racket, 3 held

Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested two individuals and detained a minor for alleged involvement in printing counterfeit Indian currency notes. Accordingly, police laid the trap on Man -Hinjewadi road and found three individuals were halted at Bodkewadi Phata. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Abhishekh Rajendra Kakade (20) from Hinjewadi and Omkar Ramkeshna Tekam (18) from Hinjewadi.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Police said on Friday they got a tip-off about the transportation of counterfeit Indian currency notes from the Hinjewadi area.

Accordingly, police laid the trap on Man -Hinjewadi road and found three individuals were halted at Bodkewadi Phata.

When police approached them and during search police found Indian currency notes of ₹500 worth of ₹ 1,10,000 from the possession of the accused.

The quality of Indian currency notes are very high and considering this it is suspected that the accused are part of the larger counterfeit currency network, said officials.

A case has been registered at Hinjewadi police station under sections of 489 (c) (possession of forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).