    Pimpri-Chinchwad police dispose of narcotics worth ₹23.30 crore

    According to the police, the drugs had been seized in 90 cases over the past few months in raids conducted across Pimpri-Chinchwad and surrounding areas

    Published on: Oct 1, 2025 4:30 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    The Pimpri-Chinchwad police disposed of seized drugs valued at 23.30 crore on Tuesday. The destroyed contraband included 662.45 kg of ganja and 19.99 kg of Mephedrone (MD), officials said.

    The seized substances were transported to Maharashtra Enviro Power Limited unit located at Ranjangaon MIDC and destroyed using scientific methods to ensure no environmental or health hazard. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
    The seized substances were transported to Maharashtra Enviro Power Limited unit located at Ranjangaon MIDC and destroyed using scientific methods to ensure no environmental or health hazard. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

    The seized substances were transported to Maharashtra Enviro Power Limited unit located at Ranjangaon MIDC and destroyed using scientific methods to ensure no environmental or health hazard.

    According to the police, the drugs had been seized in 90 cases over the past few months in raids conducted across Pimpri-Chinchwad and surrounding areas.

