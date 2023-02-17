Pimpri-Chinchwad police launch ‘Mission Wanted’

Riding on the success of their ‘Weapons Drive’, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police have launched ‘Mission Wanted’ which is being implemented from February 7 to March 10 in a bid to arrest wanted and absconding criminals, among others.

Vinay Kumar Choubey, Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner, said, “Through this initiative, we are encouraging our officers to find the accused absconders. While we search for wanted criminals, if they are not traceable, we declare them as absconders. Thereafter, only their property can be confiscated through legal procedures. Through this initiative however, we will be able to catch more and more accused who are on the run.”

Under ‘Mission Wanted’, each police station (participating unit) will get 25 marks for the arrest of every absconder accused, and 5 marks for that of every wanted accused. At the end of the initiative, each police station (participating unit) will be ranked on the basis of its performance. Low performing police stations (participating units) will be monitored.

However, activists have criticised the initiative saying that maintaining law and order is the police’s primary duty for which they are getting salaries so why the need for added incentives. Activist Maruti Bhapkar said, “To maintain law and order is the primary job of the police force. If the commissioner himself is organising such competitions month-on-month, he is indirectly admitting that his force is inefficient to maintain law and order in the city without added incentives.” Bhapkar questioned the need for such cash rewards and said that if such competitions are held frequently, the police will not do their work without added incentives. He alleged that the new Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner is not available to the common people.

Refuting all such allegations, Choubey said, “There are no cash rewards and this initiative is only for motivation purposes. The police are already performing their duties but when everyone focuses on the same thing, it becomes more effective.”