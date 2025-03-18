Menu Explore
Pimpri-Chinchwad police solve 6 chain-snatching incidents; two arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 18, 2025 06:58 AM IST

Police have claimed to solve six chain snatching cases reported in various police stations including Nigdi, MIDC Bhosari, Ravet, Dehu Road, Hadapsar and Tofkhana police stations

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Sunday arrested two individuals involved in a chain-snatching incident and recovered stolen jewelry worth 13.57 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Umesh Peherkar, who sold jewellery to Balasaheb Udawant who is a jeweller. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Police have claimed to solve six chain snatching cases reported in various police stations including Nigdi, MIDC Bhosari, Ravet, Dehu Road, Hadapsar and Tofkhana police stations.

The accused have been identified as Umesh Peherkar, who sold jewellery to Balasaheb Udawant who is a jeweller.

The police are on a lookout for accused Anup Chavan, Akshay Tribhuvan and Somnath Chube.

The incident was reported on February 20, when two unidentified motorcyclists snatched two four grams of chains from the victim. After the investigation, 350-400 CCTV footage across the 250 km area police identified the suspected motorcycle.

Police collected information of all outlets of the said motorcycle company sold in that area. Accordingly, police get information that the suspected motorcycle was used in a crime reported in Vaijapur in Chatrapati Sambhajinagar area. Accordingly, police laid the trap and arrested the accused from Vaijapur.

