Pimpri-Chinchwad to get 925 autorickshaw stands

PUNE: In a bid to bring irregular auto rickshaw parking under control, the civic chief of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Rajesh Patil has decided to allot space for 925 auto rickshaw stands in eight zones of the twin cities. The complete industrial town is divided into eight zones.

The PCMC issued a public notice which stated that crowded areas in the city have been witnessing irregular traffic in places such as vegetable-, grocery- and clothes- markets. Along with two-wheelers, standing auto rickshaws, too, are causing big problems. Due to irregular traffic, ambulances and the fire brigade are also facing parking issues. The same goes with residents and customers who come for shopping but cannot find space to park their vehicles. The public notice says that under Article 253 (A) 1 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act 1949 which permits the civic chief to bring out an order for the regularisation of traffic, space will be allocated to 925 auto rickshaw stands beginning August 13 for the regularisation of traffic.

Welcoming the decision, Baba Kamble, president, Maharashtra Auto Panchayat, said, “This is a very good move. Earlier, we had 500 auto rickshaws in Pimpri and Chinchwad but now we have a total 20,000 auto rickshaws so this will regularise the traffic.”

Ayub Shaikh, an auto driver, said, “We too don’t want to impede traffic. The PCMC civic body has taken a wise decision.”