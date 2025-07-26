PUNE: Acting on the instructions of Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey, the Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic police have geotagged traffic congestion hot spots and suggested solutions to reduce congestion so that the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and other concerned agencies can take necessary action. Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic police geotag congestion hotspots for agencies to take action

Rahul Sonawane, traffic inspector, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), said, “As per instructions from the police commissioner, we have geotagged all chronic traffic congestion points and submitted suggestions to the PMRDA and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). We have also requested 100 traffic wardens and additional police support for smoother regulation. On Friday, the PCMC provided 10 traffic police personnel and two senior officers.”

Sonawane said that immediate measures being taken to reduce traffic congestion include clearing DP poles and streetlight poles from road corners, repairing potholes, widening key stretches, and removing illegal encroachments. The police commissioner has directed all concerned agencies to act without delay, Sonawane said.

On Thursday, Choubey visited chronic congestion spots and instructed the PMRDA, MIDC and other agencies to remove obstacles and fill potholes to ease the traffic situation. The action follows a joint survey carried out on July 19 by PCMC deputy commissioner of traffic, Vivek Patil, along with PMRDA officials and Information Technology (IT) professionals in a fresh bid to tackle chronic traffic congestion at Hinjewadi’s Rajiv Gandhi IT Park. The survey and recommendations are part of a larger response to the public campaign titled ‘Unclog Hinjewadi IT Park’, launched by IT professionals. The campaign gathered over 25,000 signatures, forcing the government to respond. Earlier on July 10, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a high-level meeting and ordered a detailed traffic study and corrective action. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, too, recently held a review meeting in this regard.

Pavanjit Mane, president, Hinjewadi IT Forum, said, “The traffic department and PMRDA have assured that measures will be implemented in the next few weeks, depending on staff availability.”

Key traffic bottlenecks identified during the survey:

· Madhuban Hotel Chowk (near Indian Oil pump)

· Shell Petrol Pump Chowk

· Shivaji Maharaj Chowk

· Pandavnagar Chowk (near Tata Technologies/Infosys Circle)

· Mandavi Mandir Road (near Phase 3)

· SEZ Bhavan Circle

· Wipro Phase 2 Circle

· Croma Chowk

· Mindtree Consulting Junction

· Service road below Hinjewadi flyover near Bhujbal Chowk