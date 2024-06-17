 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Two labourers killed in under-construction wall collapse - Hindustan Times
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Two labourers killed in under-construction wall collapse

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jun 17, 2024 07:14 AM IST

During the investigation, it was found that the labour contractor did not follow safety and security measures at the site

Two labourers died and one was injured after a wall of a gutter collapsed on them at an under-construction site at Talegaon in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The incident occurred on June 1 and the case was filed on June 15 after recording the statement of the injured worker who was unconscious since the incident.
The incident occurred on June 1 and the case was filed on June 15 after recording the statement of the injured worker who was unconscious since the incident. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident occurred on June 1 and the case was filed on June 15 after recording the statement of the injured worker who was unconscious since the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Ragunath Baswant Sahu, 31, from Chattisgadh and Shankar Kistappa Rathod, 37, from Karnataka and Amresh Chavan, 28, from Talegaon Dabhade, was injured in the incident.

Monesh Vynkatesh Pawar, 29, originally from Raichur and currently residing at Wadgaonsheri, who is a labour contractor, has been booked in the case.

During the investigation, it was found that the labour contractor did not follow safety and security measures at the site. The contractor did not provide them with a safety helmet, safety shoes and jacket.

No arrest has been made in the case yet, said police.

A case has been filed under sections 304(a), 337, 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Talegaon MIDC police station.

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Two labourers killed in under-construction wall collapse
