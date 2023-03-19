‘PM Modi’s approach of global integration is valued globally’

Pune Prof Dr S B Mujumdar, chancellor of Symbiosis University, stated that he was a firm believer in education as the best medium for globalisation. (HT PHOTO)

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Chief Coordinator, G20, India has said that the country is taking strides to become the fastest-growing large economy in the world and the motto of G20 exemplifies the country’s foreign policies outreaching the whole world.

He stated that Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s approach to integrating with countries is valued globally, and it has helped India build a resilient economy during the pandemic, emerging as a stronger nation from a global crisis.

Speaking at the G20 University Connect at Symbiosis International (Deemed University) Lavale campus, Shringla said, the BRICS, Shanghai Corporation and UN permanent members are global entities in the G20.

“The transition to a multipolar world will strive for global growth and uphold the ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ motto. India’s diverse socioeconomic, geopolitical, and cultural experiences place the country in a unique position to address wars, conflicts, and economic concerns. He went on to say that the G-20 is spread throughout India, but not in the country’s capital,” he said.

Prof Dr S B Mujumdar, chancellor of Symbiosis University, stated that he was a firm believer in education as the best medium for globalisation.

Dr Mujumdar reiterated that the concept is ingrained in the DNA of Symbiosis, where Indian and international students coexist to influence one another. Symbiosis has always followed the motto ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ which is also the motto of India’s G20 presidency. Dr Mujumdar announced the awarding of 20 scholarships to students and scholars from G-20 countries.

The welcome address was delivered by Dr Vidya Yeravdekar, pro-chancellor of Symbiosis University, and the vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Rajani Gupte, vice chancellor.