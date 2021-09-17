Home / Cities / Pune News / PM Narendra Modi praises Dagdusheth Trust’s e-darshan facility
pune news

PM Narendra Modi praises Dagdusheth Trust’s e-darshan facility

Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple with its e-darshan has continued its historic tradition. My best wishes are with the temple and its trust, PM Narendra Modi said
By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 11:15 PM IST

PUNE Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of Dagdusheth Halwai Trust for providing an e-darshan facility amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The temple is celebrating the 129th year of the Ganesh festival.

In the congratulatory note which was sent to the temple’s trust, PM Modi stated, it was Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak who had started the festival in the pre-independence era to bring people together in the fight for freedom.

“Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple with its e-darshan has continued its historic tradition. My best wishes are with the temple and its trust,” he said.

