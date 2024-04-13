PMC action against unauthorised pub in Kalyaninagar

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) anti-encroachment department on Saturday took action against unauthorised structures in Kalyaninagar area and cracked down on a pub. PMC building permission and construction department acted by taking cognizance of earlier four notices on November 2022, August 2022, December 2023, and February 20, 2024. (HT PHOTo)

Police confiscated items like sound systems, tobacco-based hookah flavours, and hookah pots, along with a total of ₹29 lakh in cash at ‘Elrow’ pub.

A case has been filed at the Yerawada police station against the pub manager and staff.

PMC building permission and construction department acted by taking cognizance of earlier four notices on November 2022, August 2022, December 2023, and February 20, 2024.

Vishnu Taur, inspector, building permission department, said, “Under the supervision of executive engineer Ajit Surve, we removed unauthorised construction of 14,400 square feet of ‘Elrow’ pub which included a shed. While, at another pub ‘Unicorn House’ removed it themselves after the notice was issued.”

He further said, “We have also filed a police complaint as under Maharashtra Region Town Planning Act (MRTP) section 52 against the pub owner for unauthorised construction.”

Meanwhile, Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar has issued a warning to pubs, bars, rooftop hotels, and restaurants in the city, instructing them to shut down by midnight.