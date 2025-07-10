PMC acts against 54 stalls at Sarasbaug

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Wednesday, took action against 54 stalls at Sarasbaug Chowpatty, said officials. Three JCBs and one gas cutter machine were used during the drive which was conducted under heavy police bandobast, (Shutterstock)

After repeated complaints from residents, we acted against 54 stalls at Sarasbaug and even seized chairs set up here. Three JCBs and one gas cutter machine were used during the drive which was conducted under heavy police bandobast, said officials.

Apart from Sarasbaug, PMC also conducted anti-encroachment drives in the Hadapsar Mundhwa regional ward office area. The civic body cleared encroachments at Sasane Nagar, Chintamani Nagar, and Handewadi Road and took action against 38 stalls, said officials.