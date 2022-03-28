PMC appeals to residents to use water judiciously
As the water supply in the central parts of the city and other areas was disrupted in the last few weeks, the municipal administration has appealed to all residents to use water judiciously. It has also said once the 24x7 water project is complete, the supply in all parts of the city would be streamlined.
Pune MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Girish Bapat raised the issue of water crises in the city mainly in the central parts or the peth area and warned of agitation.
Leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress attacked the ruling BJP for politicising the water issue and not resolving it.
Aniruddha Pawaskar, head of water department PMC, said, “If there is no water supply in any part of the city, residents have to deal with low water pressure for the next two to three days. During summer the demand for water increases in the city. The work of the 24x7 water project is in progress. The cumulative effect of it is that the water supply in some parts will be disrupted. But once the project is complete, the water supply would be streamlined.”
Pawaskar appealed to residents to avoid wastage of water for purpose of cleaning vehicles or other purposes.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics