PMC appeals to residents to use water judiciously

Once the 24x7 water project is complete, the supply in all parts of the city would be streamlined, says official
Pune MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Girish Bapat raised the issue of water crises in the city mainly in the central parts or the peth area and warned of agitation. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Pune MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Girish Bapat raised the issue of water crises in the city mainly in the central parts or the peth area and warned of agitation. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 28, 2022 08:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

As the water supply in the central parts of the city and other areas was disrupted in the last few weeks, the municipal administration has appealed to all residents to use water judiciously. It has also said once the 24x7 water project is complete, the supply in all parts of the city would be streamlined.

Pune MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Girish Bapat raised the issue of water crises in the city mainly in the central parts or the peth area and warned of agitation.

Leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress attacked the ruling BJP for politicising the water issue and not resolving it.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, head of water department PMC, said, “If there is no water supply in any part of the city, residents have to deal with low water pressure for the next two to three days. During summer the demand for water increases in the city. The work of the 24x7 water project is in progress. The cumulative effect of it is that the water supply in some parts will be disrupted. But once the project is complete, the water supply would be streamlined.”

Pawaskar appealed to residents to avoid wastage of water for purpose of cleaning vehicles or other purposes.

Monday, March 28, 2022
