PMC appoints agency to survey, regularise illegal overhead cables

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appointed a private agency to survey illegal overhead cables in the city and charge them fees to regularise it.

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “Laying of overhead cables is illegal. There are unauthorised and hazardous cable TV, mobile and internet wires all over city. To avoid laying charges, agencies and operators draw overhead cable network across the city and affects the civic body’s revenue. PMC is facing financial problems because of the Covid situation.”

Post the agency surveys the overhead cables in the city, PMC will charge for laying the wires plus 10 per cent fine.

As the charges would be high, PMC expects operators to henceforth do away with drawing of cables overhead and seek permission from PMC for underground network.