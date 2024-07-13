 PMC appoints deputy commissioners for disaster management duty during nigh hours - Hindustan Times
PMC appoints deputy commissioners for disaster management duty during nigh hours

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 13, 2024 10:49 PM IST

Pune municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale has appointed seven deputy commissioners for night duty from 7pm to 7am till August 31

For better coordination in the disaster management cell during monsoon, municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale has appointed senior officials for night duty at control rooms.

During recent times, incidents like waterlogging, tree fall, building collapse etc have increased during monsoon and need immediate attention. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Bhosale issued the order on Saturday and appointed seven deputy commissioners for night duty from 7pm to 7am till August 31.

If there is any calamity, the senior level officer must remain in the office and make decisions fast to ensure quick response.

During recent times, incidents like waterlogging, tree fall, building collapse etc have increased during monsoon and need immediate attention.

In such cases, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has to coordinate with district collector officer, irrigation office and state government. By considering this new arrangement have been made, said officials.

PMC appoints deputy commissioners for disaster management duty during nigh hours
