PMC appoints two retired judges to get legal advice

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 01, 2023 09:24 PM IST

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar issued a circular appointing two retired judges in the PMC to advise the Municipal commissioner and additional commissioner office in legal matters

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appointed two full-time retired district court judges to give legal advice to all the departments.

Earlier PMC used to appoint retired judges for specific issues but as the legal cases are increasing day by day, the civic authorities decided to appoint the judges who were available in the PMC during office hours. (HT PHOTO)
PMC needs to take legal advice in various projects and legal cases. By considering that the policy decision had been taken to recruit retired judges in the PMC.

Kumar issued the circular and said, “These judges need to remain present in the PMC headquarters full-time during office hours. They should give their opinion on the various proposals handed over to them within a week. They will work with the legal department.”

Earlier PMC used to appoint retired judges for specific issues but as the legal cases are increasing day by day, the civic authorities decided to appoint the judges who were available in the PMC during office hours.

