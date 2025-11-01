PMC asks bakery, restaurant owners to shift to green energy instead of coal and wood

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has directed all bakery and restaurant owners in the city to switch to cleaner fuels in a bid to curb rising air pollution. There are around 1,000 bakeries operating in the city, with 750 of them in the city, while the remaining are in the suburbs. Bakery owners said they are willing to adopt cleaner energy sources, provided they receive adequate support from the civic body and other government agencies. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTOA)

Ravi Pawar, head of the PMC environment department, held a meeting with representatives of restaurants and bakeries on Friday and urged them to discontinue the use of traditional fuels such as coal and wood for tandoors.

“Instead of using coal or wood, establishments should switch to LPG, PNG, or other green fuels,” Pawar said, warning that action would be taken against those continuing to use polluting fuels.

“We are ready to shift to clean energy, but PMC and other authorities should assist us,” said a bakery owner requesting anonymity.

Several participants also highlighted challenges in the transition process, pointing out delays and procedural hurdles in getting gas connections. “Obtaining an MNGL connection is a lengthy process, and despite our willingness, there is little help from authorities,” said another owner.

The civic body assured that it would assist establishments in the transition.