 PMC budget: Civic chief marks ₹550 crore for merged villages - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / PMC budget: Civic chief marks 550 crore for merged villages

PMC budget: Civic chief marks 550 crore for merged villages

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 09, 2024 06:12 AM IST

Pune municipal administration to develop infrastructure in 23 merged villages with a budget of ₹550 crore. Focus on sewage, roads, water supply, and waste management.

The Pune municipal administration has decided to develop basic infrastructure in 23 merged villages.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “We have marked <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>550 crore for these areas in the civic budget. (HT PHOTO)
Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “We have marked 550 crore for these areas in the civic budget. (HT PHOTO)

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “We have marked 550 crore for these areas in the civic budget. To erect sewage lines, 80 crore has been planned. PMC will also acquire lands to develop better roads.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The civic chief said that town planning schemes under the central government funding are planned in these areas. As these areas face water scarcity, PMC would give priority to develop water network and include the merged villages under the 24x7 water supply scheme. The civic chief will purchase more vehicles to better manage solid waste in these areas.

“Though PMC has not hiked any tax in the civic budget, revenue earned from merged villages will help to get additional income. With better development works in these areas, more revenue will be collected from building permission fees,” Kumar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On