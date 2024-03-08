PMC budget: Civic chief marks 550 crore for merged villages

The Pune municipal administration has decided to develop basic infrastructure in 23 merged villages. Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “We have marked ₹ 550 crore for these areas in the civic budget. (HT PHOTO)

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “We have marked ₹550 crore for these areas in the civic budget. To erect sewage lines, ₹80 crore has been planned. PMC will also acquire lands to develop better roads.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The civic chief said that town planning schemes under the central government funding are planned in these areas. As these areas face water scarcity, PMC would give priority to develop water network and include the merged villages under the 24x7 water supply scheme. The civic chief will purchase more vehicles to better manage solid waste in these areas.

“Though PMC has not hiked any tax in the civic budget, revenue earned from merged villages will help to get additional income. With better development works in these areas, more revenue will be collected from building permission fees,” Kumar said.