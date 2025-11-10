PMC chief alarmed by surge in encroachments in city

Unauthorised traders and encroachments are on the rise across Pune, with the highest number reported in the Parvati constituency, municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has said. Under the National Hawker Policy, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) issues certificates to licensed street vendors, who are allotted spaces in 525 designated zones. (HT)

“Pune has over two lakh unauthorised traders, with the highest concentration in the Parvati constituency. If the civic body and police take firm action, nearly 20 per cent of the city’s road space can be reclaimed for traffic. A citywide campaign to remove these encroachments will be launched soon,” the commissioner said.

Over the past few days, the municipal commissioner has been personally inspecting multiple areas across the city.

Under the National Hawker Policy, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) issues certificates to licensed street vendors, who are allotted spaces in 525 designated zones. Despite this, illegal hawkers and food stalls continue to proliferate, often with the support of politicians or due to official neglect.

Fruit vendors and roadside eateries have taken over footpaths and even portions of main roads. Efforts under the Smart City initiative to widen footpaths have largely been undone, forcing pedestrians onto roads and increasing accident risks.

A senior anti-encroachment official said that during the tenure of elected corporators, enforcement teams faced political interference. With the city under administrator rule for three years, encroachments have grown rapidly, including around PMPML bus stops and major junctions.