PMC chief ask HoDs to finish tendering work before code of conduct

Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar has asked all the department heads to plan the tendering and work orders for infrastructure-related projects so as to prevent them from getting stuck in the model code of conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to civic officials, the PMC should finish all the tendering work before February 25 this year, as the generational elections are expected to be held by April-May this year. Considering that the Municipal commissioner, who also serves as administrator, has alerted all the department heads to push ahead with the development works across the city. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

During the Model code of conduct, the government bodies are not able to announce new work even as tenders approved earlier can be executed during the code of conduct.

Vikram Kumar said, “The PMC has made the budgetary provision for various development work in the year 2023-24. The model code of conduct is expected very soon. If the tendering and work order issuing work doesn’t get completed, all these works will be affected. Considering this, department heads need to speed up these works.”

Kumar further warned the officers that if they do not finish these administrative works before the model code of conduct, they will be accountable for the lapse in the development funds.

Though the administration makes the budgetary provision at the beginning of the financial year, it is a common experience that the maximum tenders are floated in the last two months of the financial year, ie in February and March. Considering every year’s experience, the municipal commissioner has alerted the department heads well in advance.