PMC clocks record revenue from property tax, building permissions

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) recorded its highest-ever revenue collections from both property tax and building permission departments in 2025–26, officials said on Tuesday.
The civic body collected ₹2,985 crore in property tax until March 31, while the building permission department generated ₹2,341 crore during the same period.
Officials said both departments saw a surge in collections in March, helping push overall revenue to record levels.
Property tax department head Ravi Pawar said, “PMC collected ₹2,985 crore until March 31. Of the total 14.97 lakh properties in the city, around 11.33 lakh property owners paid ₹2,985.67 crore in taxes until Tuesday evening.”
The department also reported a significant shift towards digital payments. Of the total collections, ₹1,590.76 crore — about 66.24% — was received through online modes. Around 22.41% of taxpayers paid via cheques, while only 11.35% opted for cash payments.
Civic officials attributed the robust collections partly to the amnesty scheme rolled out for property tax defaulters. A total of 1.64 lakh defaulters availed of the scheme, contributing ₹954.78 crore to the civic coffers.
Meanwhile, the building permission department also registered strong growth. It collected ₹588.82 crore in March alone, bringing its total revenue for the financial year to ₹2,341 crore.
Officials said the rise in construction activity and faster clearances contributed to the increased income from building permissions, significantly boosting the PMC’s overall finances.`