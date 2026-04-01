PMC clocks record revenue from property tax, building permissions

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) recorded its highest-ever revenue collections from both property tax and building permission departments in 2025–26, officials said on Tuesday. Pune, India - December 29, 2018: Demonstration of new VVPAT machine to the citizens and representative of political parties by Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram at the collector office along with Monica Singh, district deputy electoral officer and others. in Pune, India, on Saturday, December 29, 2018.-HT photo

The civic body collected ₹2,985 crore in property tax until March 31, while the building permission department generated ₹2,341 crore during the same period.

Officials said both departments saw a surge in collections in March, helping push overall revenue to record levels.

Property tax department head Ravi Pawar said, “PMC collected ₹2,985 crore until March 31. Of the total 14.97 lakh properties in the city, around 11.33 lakh property owners paid ₹2,985.67 crore in taxes until Tuesday evening.”

The department also reported a significant shift towards digital payments. Of the total collections, ₹1,590.76 crore — about 66.24% — was received through online modes. Around 22.41% of taxpayers paid via cheques, while only 11.35% opted for cash payments.

Civic officials attributed the robust collections partly to the amnesty scheme rolled out for property tax defaulters. A total of 1.64 lakh defaulters availed of the scheme, contributing ₹954.78 crore to the civic coffers.

Meanwhile, the building permission department also registered strong growth. It collected ₹588.82 crore in March alone, bringing its total revenue for the financial year to ₹2,341 crore.

Officials said the rise in construction activity and faster clearances contributed to the increased income from building permissions, significantly boosting the PMC’s overall finances.`