PMC collects 7 tonnes of plastic

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 17, 2023 10:41 PM IST

Many citizens and schools participated in the drive, depositing 7 tonnes and 60 kg of plastic waste and bottles to help contribute to a plastic-free environment

PUNE:

PMC launched the competition to deposit used plastic bottles in 15 regional ward offices. (AFP)
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has collected 7 tonnes of plastic bottles as a part of its awareness campaign since February 1, the civic body said in a notification. Many citizens and schools participated in the drive, depositing 7 tonnes and 60 kg of plastic waste and bottles to help contribute to a plastic-free environment.

PMC solid waste department head Asha Raut commented on the development, saying, “PMC launched the competition to deposit used plastic bottles in 15 regional ward offices. Originally, the competition was only for February, but it was later extended until March 15.”

“We framed many rules for this competition and asked citizens to collect used plastic bottles and deposit the waste at collection centres throughout ward offices. The waste collection drive was undertaken every Sunday in February. A total of 1,153 citizens, 91 schools and 147 housing societies across the city took part in the campaign,” Raut explained.

