Thursday, Jul 24, 2025
PMC commissioner, AAI officers visit airport area again

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 24, 2025 09:00 am IST

The officials expressed satisfaction over the cleaning of several key sites identified earlier by the airport authorities as potential risk zones.

PUNE: In a bid to reduce bird-hit incidents and the threat posed by stray animals at the Pune airport, Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and officials from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) conducted a joint inspection of areas surrounding the Lohegaon airport on Wednesday. This is the second such visit in four days, which was aimed at ensuring cleanliness in garbage-prone spots that attract birds and animals.

“Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol recently held a review meeting with all stakeholders regarding the Pune airport and issued specific directions,” the municipal commissioner said. 

The commissioner also directed civic officials to issue notices to private property owners, asking them to clean up open plots and prevent garbage dumping. Instructions were also issued to the Indian Air Force to maintain cleanliness on its land adjacent to the airport.

