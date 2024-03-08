PMC commissioner initiates inquiry in bribe case linked to road dept

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Thursday initiated inquiry against an officer at whose work desk a bundle of ₹500 notes was found on March 6. Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Thursday initiated inquiry against an officer at whose work desk a bundle of ₹ 500 notes was found on March 6. (HT PHOTO)

After the video of the incident went viral on social media the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members raised the issue with the commissioner.

Kumar said, “I had asked the road department head to conduct an inquiry in the incident and verify the incident. If the officer and other staff found guilty, PMC would take action against them as per law.”

Raviraj Kale, citizen who exposed the officer, said, “I went to follow-up on a complaint. At that time, a junior officer was accepting the wrapped parcel from a person (likely a contractor). And the said officer was also present at that time.”

“When members of AAP asked the officer to show what was inside the wrapped package a bundle of notes was found. The money must be around ₹2 lakh,” he said.