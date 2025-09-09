PMC commissioner to flag state departments’ ‘obstructionist policies’ before CM

PUNE: Several key development works in Pune have stalled due to what officials describe as the “obstructionist policies” of various state government departments. Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Monday said he is preparing a detailed list of such departments and will soon submit a complaint to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Pune, India - March 10, 2019: Naval Kishore Ram, Pune district Collector, speaks during a press conference on Lok Sabha elections in Pune, India, on Sunday, March 10, 2019 (Photo by Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

To fast-track ambitious and long-pending civic projects, the commissioner recently set up a war room to monitor progress. In a review meeting with department heads and officers attached to the task force, Ram noted repeated hurdles in securing approvals from state agencies.

Despite multiple follow-ups, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has struggled to get timely permissions. Officials alleged that some state departments not only delay approvals but also demand hefty charges in exchange for clearances, resulting in cost escalations and stalled works.

Citing an example, Ram said the PMC intends to lay pipelines under the Equitable Water Supply Scheme, but the irrigation department has insisted on a ₹10 crore fee before granting approval. “PMC works for ordinary citizens, and such obstruction is unfair. Several projects are facing similar hurdles. Permissions are unnecessarily withheld, leading to delays and higher expenses,” Ram said.

According to PMC officials, departments such as irrigation, police, and defense establishments have frequently created obstacles for civic projects. Ram has directed his team to prepare a comprehensive list of such cases. “Once the list is ready, we will submit it to the chief minister to apprise him of the ground reality,” he said.