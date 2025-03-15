PMC cracks down on 27 unauthorised weekly vegetable markets in Aundh & Baner

In a crackdown on unauthorised markets, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has shut down 27 unauthorised weekly vegetable markets in Aundh and Baner. The anti-encroachment squad also confiscated the vendors’ goods including vehicles during the raid. According to the Aundh-Baner ward office, only nine out of 36 such markets were found operating as per the rules and regulations enacted under the Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporation (BPMC) Act. In order to organise farmers’ weekly markets on vacant plots across the city that are owned by the municipal corporation, suitable places will be selected after proper inspection of places carried out by the municipal corporation along with the Agriculture Marketing Board, Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Assistant commissioner Girish Dapkekar said, “During our survey, we found that most of the vegetable markets were operating illegally on the roads and footpaths, causing heavy traffic jams and inconvenience to citizens. Such action will be taken from time to time to ensure that hawkers do not encroach upon public roads.”

The said unauthorised vegetable markets were operating at Mamta Chowk, Dasra Chowk, Balewadi High Street, Aundh Ambedkar Chowk, ITI Road, Ganraj Chowk, Sus Road, Mohan Nagar and Bhau Patil Road among others. As part of the raid, the PMC seized fruits and vegetables, 20 handcarts, commercial vans, three refrigerators, counters and other material. During a raid at an unauthorised vegetable market at ITI Road, 23 tents made of cloth, 60 tables and other material was seized.

Deputy commissioner Madhav Jagtap who heads the anti-encroachment department said that the PMC has specified that vegetable markets running without the state agriculture department’s approval will not be allowed to operate. In case of such markets, organisers will have to first register with the PMC before applying for permission to go-to-market in any given area. “The unauthorised ‘weekly farmers’ markets’ in the area have been made functional by traders by setting up stalls with the help of local figures. The weekly markets are mostly unauthorised and we have given standing instructions to all ward-level officials and concerned anti-encroachment officials to take action. We have received complaints from local residents that most weekly markets are unauthorised and organised on footpaths after which immediate action is being taken,” Jagtap said.

Social worker Pandurang Kulkarni said, “Farmers, vegetable traders, and weekly markets that encroach upon the streets in the city and operate without permission on civic properties and amenity spaces must face action. The PMC has become completely untrustworthy as the officials themselves are not following the law and taking bribes from vendors. Strict action against the PMC and hawkers is the need of the hour.”

In order to organise farmers’ weekly markets on vacant plots across the city that are owned by the municipal corporation, suitable places will be selected after proper inspection of places carried out by the municipal corporation along with the Agriculture Marketing Board, Pune. The Agriculture Marketing Board, Pune will submit a proposal along with necessary documents to the municipal corporation requesting the selected place/s.