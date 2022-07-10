PMC decides to lift trash along highways on NHAI vehicle
As citizens continue to throw garbage along the highways, mainly the Satara highway, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have jointly decided to act on it.
During the meeting held on Friday, NHAI has promised the Pune civic body officials to provide one vehicle for garbage collection and recruit staff for patrolling along the highways to stop garbage dumping. The PMC on its part has taken the responsibility of lifting the garbage regularly, officials said on Saturday.
As the city is expanding with new real estate projects coming up along the highways, citizens and respective local bodies such as gram panchayats from adjoining areas are dumping garbage along the road.
On multiple occasions, NHAI has complained that highways have become an eyesore at city’s entry and exit points. As some parts are not in the PMC limit, the garbage collection system was not developed and citizens were throwing garbage along the highways and service roads.
PMC’s additional commissioner Kunal Khemnar, NHAI project director SS Kadam, solid waste management department head Asha Raut and officers from Sinhagad, Warje, Kothrud, Bavdhan, Aundh and Katraj regional ward offices were present along with NHAI officials for the meeting held at PMC headquarter.
A statement issued by PMC states, “NHAI will providing a vehicle and PMC will lift the existing garbage along the highways and service road. NHAI has also promised to provide a team to patrol the highways and stop dumping. If citizens found throwing garbage, they would be penalised.”
Most complaints about garbage dumping have come from Wagholi on Pune-Ahmednagar highway, Katraj ghat on Pune-Satara road and Warje in Bengaluru-Mumbai stretch.
-
1,100 traffic cops to man 211 water-logged locations across city
The Gurugram traffic police will deploy 1,100 personnel at 211 points across the city during monsoon to regulate traffic and tow away vehicles, said officials on Saturday adding that it is the first monsoon where traffic police will extensively make use of CCTV surveillance to deploy personnel at waterlogged spots. Most of the CCTV cameras have been installed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority in the last one year.
-
Class 12 student dies by suicide due to low marks in Pune
PUNE A Class 12 student of a private school, fell to death from a window of her 14th floor flat in a high-rise gated housing society at Amanora township, Hadapsar, officials said on Saturday. The Hadapsar police have registered a case of accidental death. Officials said the footage was seen by police from CCTV cameras installed at building. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday.
-
Rain brings relief from scorching heat in Ludhiana
Rain on Saturday brought city residents relief from the scorching heat and humid weather conditions during the afternoon hours. Waterlogging, however, troubled the commuters in a few parts of the city including Chandigarh road and Haibowal. Humid conditions also made for weather in the evening. The maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 35 C, while the minimum temperature stood at 29 C, as per the India Meteorological Department (met centre), Chandigarh.
-
Two Shiv Sena leaders extend support to Shinde camp
Former MLA from ex-corporator Nana Bhangire, Purandar Vijay Shivtare , along withBhangire'ss supporters in Pune met Eknath Shinde at Lohegaon airport on Saturday and extended their support to the chief minister. They later felicitated Shinde at Hadapsar on his way to Pandharpur. Bhangire, a three-time corporator who represented ward number 46 in the Mohammadwadi-Hadapsar area, is the first former corporator from Pune to express support for the Shinde faction.
-
TN bizman, staff abducted from Delhi rescued by Haryana special task force
The special task force of the Haryana police, with the help of Delhi Police's special cell, on Friday night rescued a yarn manufacturer-cum-exporter from Tamil Nadu and his staff, who were lured into coming to Delhi for a multi-crore international yarn deal and then abducted and held captive for ₹50 lakh ransom, from Shyam Nagar in Delhi, said police officials on Saturday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics