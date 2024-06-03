PMC demolish illegal construction at Kharadi 

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building Permission Department conducted a drive against illegal construction work at Kharadi and demolished a multistory building at survey number 3 on Monday. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building Permission Department conducted a drive against illegal construction work at Kharadi and demolished a multistory building at survey number 3 on Monday. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Shridhar Yeolekar, an executive engineer from the Building Permission Department, stated, “The PMC conducted a drive against illegal construction at Kharadi and vacated a 15,000 square foot area. Due to election duties, PMC’s actions against illegal construction have been hampered, but the PMC will resume the drive after June 4.”

Reacting to the development, PMC officials said, “The Kalyaninagar car crash prompted all civic departments to initiate drives in the city. The PMC acted against rooftop hotels last week, now PMC will speed up drive against illegal structures.”

Later in the day, civic authorities removed many illegal hoardings around Wakad.