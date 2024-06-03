 PMC demolish illegal construction at Kharadi  - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PMC demolish illegal construction at Kharadi 

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 04, 2024 06:10 AM IST

PMC conducted a drive against illegal construction at Kharadi, demolishing a multistory building. The drive was paused due to election duties but will resume after June 4.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building Permission Department conducted a drive against illegal construction work at Kharadi and demolished a multistory building at survey number 3 on Monday. 

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building Permission Department conducted a drive against illegal construction work at Kharadi and demolished a multistory building at survey number 3 on Monday.  (HT FILE PHOTO)
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building Permission Department conducted a drive against illegal construction work at Kharadi and demolished a multistory building at survey number 3 on Monday.  (HT FILE PHOTO)

Shridhar Yeolekar, an executive engineer from the Building Permission Department, stated, “The PMC conducted a drive against illegal construction at Kharadi and vacated a 15,000 square foot area. Due to election duties, PMC’s actions against illegal construction have been hampered, but the PMC will resume the drive after June 4.” 

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Reacting to the development, PMC officials said, “The Kalyaninagar car crash prompted all civic departments to initiate drives in the city. The PMC acted against rooftop hotels last week, now PMC will speed up drive against illegal structures.” 

Later in the day, civic authorities removed many illegal hoardings around Wakad. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / PMC demolish illegal construction at Kharadi 
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // // // //